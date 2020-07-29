iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Comedy Skit Tests Uganda’s Sense of Humor

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Uganda’s free speech advocates are calling for the release of a comedy group arrested last week on accusations of promoting sectarianism. Artists on social media are using the hashtag “Free my talent” as they call on the government to free the four-person group called Bizonto. The comedians, still in police custody since their arrest Friday, have yet to be charged, but police say they are investigating the issue as a case of sectarianism. In their skit, the comedians make fun of long-time President Yoweri Museveni and other leaders. The group was arrested at a local radio station. Ofwono Opondo, a government spokesperson, blames the media, questioning why a news organization would start sectarian tendencies as the country moves into an election cycle. The government early this year set up new proposals that seek to vet new songs, videos and film scripts prior to their release. The proposals also demand that musicians, producers, promoters, filmmakers and all other artists register with the government and obtain a license that can be revoked for a range of violations.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Travel Ban in Morocco Deals Farmers a Heavy Blow

11 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

19 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s Biggest Producer of Motor Fuel from Coal Sells a Major Asset

27 mins ago
1 min read

How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their Fortunes

33 mins ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

38 mins ago
1 min read

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

43 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Hampers Various Immunisation Drives in Africa

47 mins ago
1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

53 mins ago
1 min read

TikTok is Spreading its Wings to Fly Freely in Africa

24 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia’s Livestock Exports Feel Hajj Blow

1 day ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

1 day ago
1 min read

Juba’s Leaders Fail to Form Parliament

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Comedy Skit Tests Uganda’s Sense of Humor

2 mins ago
1 min read

Travel Ban in Morocco Deals Farmers a Heavy Blow

11 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

19 mins ago
1 min read

The World’s Biggest Producer of Motor Fuel from Coal Sells a Major Asset

27 mins ago