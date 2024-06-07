Combating the Dollarization of the Congolese Economy and Promoting Financial Inclusion

The Central Bank of Congo (BCC) has mandated that all Electronic Payment Terminals (EPTs) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) only accept Congolese francs. This move aims to boost the use of the national currency and reduce reliance on the US dollar, which weakens the franc. Currently, only 13% of EPTs accept Congolese francs, favoring foreign currencies in the dollarized economy. The BCC’s new policy supports previous measures requiring prices and state payments to be in the national currency. Experts stress that while these measures are positive, ensuring the franc’s stability is crucial for long-term success in dedollarizing the economy.

AFRICA NEWS