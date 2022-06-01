Comair Voluntarily Suspends Flights

Comair has voluntarily suspended its flights.
The local carrier operates Kulula and British Airways.
It says it simply does not have enough money to operate.
The carrier, which is in business rescue, says it is trying to source funds.
It advises passengers on cancelled flights not to go to airports unless there are alternative arrangements.
