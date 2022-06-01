iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Comair Voluntarily Suspends Flights

Photo Credit: @Kulula/Twitter

4 hours ago 1 min read

Comair has voluntarily suspended its flights.

The local carrier operates Kulula and British Airways.

It says it simply does not have enough money to operate.

The carrier, which is in business rescue, says it is trying to source funds.

It advises passengers on cancelled flights not to go to airports unless there are alternative arrangements.

