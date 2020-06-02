Comair Unlikely To Restart Operations Before November

South Africa’s Comair said on Tuesday it was unlikely to restart operations before November, even after the easing of restrictions on air travel, as the airline requires a substantial cash injection.
Comair said its administrators were in discussions with six potential funders.
