Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the liquidation of Comair could prove a major blow for the sector.

On Tuesday, the high court placed Comair under provisional liquidation as the airline battled a financial crisis.

Tshivhengwa says disruptions caused by the airline’s liquidation may cause a ripple effect for other sectors as well.

He has also raised concern over the rising airline costs – which have been brought on by dwindling competitiveness in the aviation sector, adding this could drive tourists away.

Tshivhengwa added the council will put pressure on the Air Service Licensing Council to issue more licences to aircraft that want to increase the frequency of flights.

Share with your network!