Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

Police have activated their 72-hour plan following the murder of the Collins Chabane Municipality mayor.
It’s believed three suspects entered the home of 56-year-old Moses Maluleke on Thursday night, demanding money.
When Maluleke and his son didn’t comply they were shot.
Maluleke died on the scene while his 18-year-old son is recovering in hospital.
A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.
