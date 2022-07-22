iAfrica

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

SAPS

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

Police have activated their 72-hour plan following the murder of the Collins Chabane Municipality mayor.

It’s believed three suspects entered the home of 56-year-old Moses Maluleke on Thursday night, demanding money.

When Maluleke and his son didn’t comply they were shot.

Maluleke died on the scene while his 18-year-old son is recovering in hospital.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.

