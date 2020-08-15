iAfrica

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

50 mins ago 1 min read

At the invitation of the Keleketla Library, a Joburg based arts archive and performance space, British DJ/producers, Coldcut, assembled an amazing array of musical talents to create an album like no other. In its sampling and fusing of various African musical traditions, it’s placing of African voices upfront, and it’s sharing of musical credits, it represents a refreshing take on collaboration versus appropriation.

