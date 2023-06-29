Cold And Wet Weather Expected In Parts Of SA

Unprecedented weather patterns continue to hit parts of the country.

Snow may lead to the closure of some roads and passes in the southern Drakensberg.

Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey, and Matatitele are among the areas affected.

The conditions are a result of a cut-off low on the west coast of the country.

Cold, windy conditions with occasional showers are expected in the Western Cape throughout the week.

While no severe weather warnings have been issued by the South African Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to increase over the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the region is currently witnessing extreme weather patterns due to heavy rainfall affecting various parts of the province.

The province experiences its rainy season during summer, but the unexpected heavy rains in June caught Buffalo City Metro officials off guard.

As a result, road infrastructure and residents living in low-lying areas in East London have experienced significant disruptions.