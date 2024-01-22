COJ Screening Process Already Started For Emergency Accomodation

Following Sunday’s building fire on Commissioner Street, a screening procedure is begun to identify who is eligible for temporary emergency accommodations.

A fire devastated the two-story building early Sunday morning.

Following a personal quarrel, a lady allegedly ignited the fire, which killed two individuals.

The City of Johannesburg has initiated a screening procedure to determine how many of those evacuated by Sunday’s CBD building fire are eligible for temporary emergency lodging.

Speaking at the scene of the destroyed building on Monday afternoon, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stated that the bulk of the 160 persons affected by the incident were South African.

“We have 28 Lesotho foreign nationals, we have about four Tanzanians and we have about two that come from Zimbabwe.”

He stated that those relocated had been given shelter at the Gazini Sports Grounds.

“They have been moved to Gazini Sports Ground, where the City of Johannesburg has donated approximately 22 tents. They have provided approximately 10 restrooms and water tanks.

The woman detained for allegedly lighting the fire faces arson charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.COJ screening process is started for emergency accomodation.