CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

The Cape Town city council said on Tuesday dam water levels in the metropolitan area had increased to 95.6 percent, but it would not reduce tariffs.

In a statement Alderman Xanthea Limberg said water consumption from August 31 to September 6 increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres.

But she added a reduction in tariffs would depend on consumption.

“As previously stated, a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption. Currently, the city is selling approximately 30% less water than before the drought but is facing additional costs that come with increasing our water security and resilience.

It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out,” Limberg said.

“The current tariffs are for the projections and realities of the 2020/21 financial year. Costs of providing water to the city stay similar, even if residents drastically reduce consumption, and if maintenance is delayed, it can cause much more serious and costly problems down the line.

“This service includes maintaining a 11 500km water network, 9 500km sewer infrastructure, 5 600km stormwater pipelines, 490 wastewater pump stations and 23 wastewater treatment works,” she added.

