iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

Photo Credit: Photo by Luis Tosta on Unsplash

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Cape Town city council said on Tuesday dam water levels in the metropolitan area had increased to 95.6 percent, but it would not reduce tariffs.

In a statement Alderman Xanthea Limberg said water consumption from August 31 to September 6 increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres.

But she added a reduction in tariffs would depend on consumption.

“As previously stated, a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption. Currently, the city is selling approximately 30% less water than before the drought but is facing additional costs that come with increasing our water security and resilience.

It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out,” Limberg said.

“The current tariffs are for the projections and realities of the 2020/21 financial year. Costs of providing water to the city stay similar, even if residents drastically reduce consumption, and if maintenance is delayed, it can cause much more serious and costly problems down the line.

“This service includes maintaining a 11 500km water network, 9 500km sewer infrastructure, 5 600km stormwater pipelines, 490 wastewater pump stations and 23 wastewater treatment works,” she added.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

17 mins ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

29 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

37 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

1 hour ago
4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

23 hours ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

24 hours ago
1 min read

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

1 day ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

Minister Ntshavheni Rejects Apology By Clicks Management

1 day ago
1 min read

Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

1 day ago
1 min read

Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

2 mins ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

17 mins ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

29 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

37 mins ago