Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

CoCT Forges On With Salary Hike

4 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The City of Cape Town said it would stick to its increases of 6.25% for office bearers, despite a grim financial outlook due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Several corporate executives had taken salary cuts due to the global pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said the salary hike was agreed to two years ago.

“We are part of the national bargaining council which, in 2018, put a three-year deal together and the City is required, because it is part of that bargaining council, to implement that 6.25%.”

He said the budget had however been heavily adjusted due to COVID-19.

“We have cut significantly. We will continue to manage that throughout the year. We have frozen posts for example, we have redeployed staff, and we are looking at all the ways that we can.”

According to the budget tabled last month, the City will have to absorb around R2 billion in the wake of the COVID-19.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Government, Private Hospitals Agree On Deal For COVID-19 Patients

1 min ago
1 min read

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

6 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

6 hours ago
1 min read

Motshekga To Give Update On Schools Reopening

6 hours ago
1 min read

15 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Recorded In WC

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Lends His Solidarity With African Americans

23 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Government, Private Hospitals Agree On Deal For COVID-19 Patients

1 min ago
1 min read

CoCT Forges On With Salary Hike

4 mins ago
2 min read

New Zealand To Resume Professional Rugby Games

13 mins ago
3 min read

We Didn’t Endorse That – Molokwane

33 mins ago