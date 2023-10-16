Skip to content

CoCT Detectives Continue to Battle Gang Violence

Cape Town police investigators had their hands full after another horrific weekend in which at least ten people were killed.

On Saturday, four people were slain in gang-related killings in Manenberg. Two persons were shot and murdered in Bishop Lavis, while two others were injured.On Sunday, three persons were slain in a shootout near the Nyanga Police Station.

According to South African Police Service (Saps) spokeswoman Andrè Traut, the Nyanga shootings may have been carried out by extortionists or as a reprisal assault.

“The three unidentified victims were ambushed by their assailants around 4 p.m. in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the spot.” One victim was discovered inside his white Toyota Avanza, another near the vehicle, and a third in a tailoring shop operating from a container on the street.”

