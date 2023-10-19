CoCT Cooperated With SAPS After Man Died In Shootout With Metro Cop – Smith

The City of Cape Town said it cooperated with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a shooting involving a metro police officer fatally wounded a man in Manenberg.

The city’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said metro officers were on patrol to assist the police with a flare-up in gang violence in the area on Tuesday.

Smith said officers heard gunshots and saw a suspect discharging a firearm in the street.

A gun battle ensued, and the 35-year-old man was wounded and later declared dead by medical personnel.

Smith said the national government had to acknowledge and address gang violence through improved resourcing of the SAPS and the criminal justice system.

He added that gang violence was a seemingly never-ending cycle.

Smith also mentioned that the city was making its Safety and Security Investigation Unit available to SAPS where needed.