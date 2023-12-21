Cocoa Farmers in Nigeria are Moving into Protected Areas of a Forest Reserve 

The traders supply Nigerian cocoa to some of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers including Mars Inc. and Ferrero, but because the chocolate supply chain is so complex and opaque, it’s not clear if cocoa from deforested parts of Omo Forest Reserve makes it into the sweets that they make, such as Snickers, M&Ms, Butterfinger and Nutella. Mars and Ferrero list farming sources on their websites that are close to or overlap with the forest but do not provide specific locations. Farmers say they move into protected areas of the reserve because their cocoa trees in other parts of the West African country are aging and not producing as much. Conservationists also point to the world’s increasing demand for chocolate.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS