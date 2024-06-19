Coatings For Africa, the largest gathering for the coatings industry in Africa, is set to open its doors today at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Running from 19-21 June 2024, this three-day exhibition will highlight the latest and most innovative solutions, equipment and raw materials in the coatings industry.

In association with the South African Paint Manufacturers Association (SAPMA) and the Oil and Colour Chemists’ Association (OCCA), Coatings For Africa will host over 150 leading brands from 15 countries. This impressive lineup includes industry giants such as Brenntag, Safic-Alcan, Orchem, Kansai Colourants, Wacker, BASF, IMCD, BAMR and Corrosion Institute Of Southern Africa. Exhibitors from around the globe, including India, Netherlands, Canada, Germany, China, South Korea amongst others, will showcase their latest products, knowledge and expertise, offering attendees a unique opportunity to network and source a wide array of products under one roof.

View Complete Exhibitor List: https://exhibitors.coatingsforafrica.com/Coatings-for-Africa-2024/Exhibitor

Paddy O’Neill, Associate Vice President of the Coatings Group, said, “The exhibition is looking great, and we are excited to open the doors tomorrow and welcome visitors to another fantastic event here in Johannesburg. The coatings industry in South Africa is vibrant and full of potential, and dmg events is proud to provide a forum for industry professionals to meet and conduct business. We extend our gratitude to our sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor Synthetic Polymers, Registration Sponsor Tristar, Badge Sponsor BASF and Bag Sponsor Gapuma. Their support is invaluable as we continue to enhance Coatings For Africa’s prominence.”

Business Presentations Hub: A Platform for Knowledge Sharing

Spread across the first two days of the event (19-20 June), visitors will have free access to the Business Presentations Hub, where 19 speakers will present the latest industry trends and technologies. Attendees will have the chance to learn from experts and discuss new coatings products and innovations. Topics include achieving sustainability goals, understanding data sheets, boosting architectural coatings, advancements in DTM & auto-refinish coatings, titanium dioxide applications, selecting the best additives and current trends in decorative coatings.

View Full Agenda: https://www.coatingsforafrica.com/agenda/

Additionally, visitors can also participate in the Colour Mixology Competition in collaboration with Trycolors. The game’s concept is simple: choose a range of colours to match the specified target colour. The participant who completes this competition in the shortest time will be crowned the Colour Mixology Champion, with prizes awaiting the winners.

To expedite entry tomorrow, visitors are encouraged to pre-register today at:

https://register.coatingsforafrica.com.