Coastal West African States Worry about Terrorism in the Sahel Spilling Over 

The region has also seen a series of coups, making countries more vulnerable. It is against this backdrop that discussions and commentary about terrorism are taking place in Ghana. One of these narratives was the mistaken idea that terrorism was foreign to Ghana, and now entering the country. Secondly, the discussion equated terrorism with violence involving jihadist groups. While jihadist forms of violence are present in the region, there are other types of terrorism too – including terrorism by states and their agents. This collective national effort presents political violence from other countries in the region as if terror events do not exist within Ghana. Commentators say that terrorism is now heading towards Ghana, causing Ghanaians to panic and grow apprehensive.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION