Coastal Erosion at the Palm-fringed Tourist Haven of Assinie 

Thanks to the metres-high sandbag barricade, the Kame Surf Camp hotel clings to its section of beach in the resort of Assinie, even as the waves hem the hotel in on three sides and, in a recent surge, devastated the businesses of its neighbours. Without adaptation, damages from sea level rise could cost 12 large African coastal cities up to $86.5-billion by 2050, according to UN climate experts. Those cities include Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan, just down the coast from Assinie.

IOL