Coal Collusion At Eskom, Close To Sedition – Mothibi

Majuba Power Station.
15 hours ago 1 min read

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has told Parliament that they have uncovered massive organised crime at Eskom.

He says Eskom officials have developed sophisticated methods of hiding their involvement in companies that do business with the entity.

Mothibi explained to Parliament the lengths to which officials go to cheat the company.

From mixing good quality coal with bad, Mothibi said that officials deliberately entered into contracts despite warnings about the poor quality of the coal.

Mothibi said that the SIU’s investigations had uncovered organised crime at the power utility.

Mothibi said that much of the corruption involved senior officials who acted contrary to the best interests of the company and wantonly contravened its policies and procedures.

Mothibi said that the vetting of Eskom employees had not been enough to stop the rot, as officials had perfected ways to receive kickbacks from vendors, who were difficult to trace directly to their bank accounts.

