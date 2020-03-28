Mar 28, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

Mar 28, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

In a small town in the DRC, survivors of domestic violence have new reason to feel empowered. In addition to the therapy and care supplied by an organization called the City of Joy, fashion is proving to be a path to renewed self-confidence. In collaboration with Vlisco and five international designers, fifteen women have created a new collection that is designed to inspire.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

Mar 28, 2020
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

Mar 28, 2020
1 min read

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

Mar 28, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

Mar 28, 2020
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

Mar 28, 2020
1 min read

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

Mar 28, 2020
1 min read

Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

Mar 28, 2020