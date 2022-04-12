Climate Change has Made Storms in Southern Africa Worse

Analysis from the World Weather Attribution group also showed that Climate change fuelled heavier rainfall during a series of storms that battered southern Africa earlier this year. The devastating storms began in January when storm Ana caused widespread damage in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi. Dozens were killed with tens of thousands cut off from assistance as roads and bridges had been washed away. In the study the scientists analysed weather patterns today compared to the past, however they say, “the precise contribution of climate change to the event could not be quantified, due to the absence of comprehensive historical records of rainfall in the region”. They say that just four of the 23 weather stations in affected areas of Mozambique had data going back to 1981, while neither Madagascar no Malawi had any weather stations with suitable data for the study.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!