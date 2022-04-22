iAfrica

Climate Activists Want To Hold Government Accountable For KZN Deaths

Twitter/@simamkeleD

10 mins ago 1 min read

The Climate Justice Charter Movement have claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers will have to account for the deaths of over 430 people in the KZN floods.

The Climate Justice Charter Movement is taking government to court for the lives lost.

It says these deaths could have been prevented if the government took climate change seriously.

The organisation’s Janet Solomon said: “Culpable homicide obviously is a serious charge.

“It is a charge that relates around issues of negligence and you have something called evantualis which is like an indirect form of lethal intent where you might foresee that you might kill somebody but you continue regardless with what you’re doing and this is what the government has been doing.”

