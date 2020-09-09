iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

Photo Credit: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

30 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Clicks has announced that it removing the TRESemme brand after it published a racist advert.

One of the calls made by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in a statement released yesterday was that Clicks should remove TRESemmé products from all its branches.

Clicks chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder confirmed yesterday that TRESemmé products would be removed from the chain’s shelves with immediate effect.

“Clicks has been involved in extensive discussions with the departments of Labour and Trade and Industry over the past few days, and will be working closely with them to help develop the local beauty market in South Africa,” Ramsunder said.

Ntshavheni said a meeting with Clicks has been organised to plan a way on how South African businesses can be involved.

“We will identify or give them access to the ones that we have been working with in that industry to say these are ready for the market and these are upcoming and we can work on a journey with them.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

3 mins ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

18 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

39 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Engages With South African National Editors’ Forum

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mkhize Confirms 82 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

1 hour ago
4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

23 hours ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

24 hours ago
1 min read

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

1 day ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

Minister Ntshavheni Rejects Apology By Clicks Management

1 day ago
1 min read

Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

1 day ago
1 min read

Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CoCT Will Not Lower Water Tariffs Despite Rising Dam Levels

3 mins ago
1 min read

Maluleka Unsure Whether Economy Would Bounce Back Soon

18 mins ago
1 min read

Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

30 mins ago
1 min read

Police On High Alert For Protests

39 mins ago