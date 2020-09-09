Clicks Pulls TRESemme Products In Wake Of Protests

Share with your network!

Clicks has announced that it removing the TRESemme brand after it published a racist advert.

One of the calls made by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni in a statement released yesterday was that Clicks should remove TRESemmé products from all its branches.

Clicks chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder confirmed yesterday that TRESemmé products would be removed from the chain’s shelves with immediate effect.

“Clicks has been involved in extensive discussions with the departments of Labour and Trade and Industry over the past few days, and will be working closely with them to help develop the local beauty market in South Africa,” Ramsunder said.

Ntshavheni said a meeting with Clicks has been organised to plan a way on how South African businesses can be involved.

“We will identify or give them access to the ones that we have been working with in that industry to say these are ready for the market and these are upcoming and we can work on a journey with them.”

Share with your network!