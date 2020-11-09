iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Clean-up of Massive Oil Spill from a Vessel off Mauritius Could be Completed in 2021

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Of the roughly 1,000 tons that spilled from the Panamanian-flagged MV Wakashio, all of the oil that had been floating in the ocean had been recovered, Nagashiki Shipping said in a statement. Work to remove the oil along approximately 30 kilometers of coastline was proceeding smoothly and would likely be completed by January, it said. The vessel, chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, ran aground on a reef in Mauritius on July 25 and began leaking oil on August 6. The spilt oil had spread over a vast area of endangered corals, affecting fish and other marine life in what some scientists have called the Indian Ocean Island’s worst ecological disaster. Nagashiki Shipping also said the planned removal of the rear portion of the vessel would begin in late December and last several months. The front part was scuttled in August as instructed by local authorities.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend After a Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

Removing Tunisia’s Racist Tag

3 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Ethiopia’s New Political Crisis?

3 hours ago
1 min read

These American Political Newcomers with African Roots Won Posts in their Cities

3 hours ago
1 min read

African Leaders Send their Regards to Biden

3 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

2 days ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago