Clean Mobility Gains Popularity across Africa

13 hours ago 1 min read

Two-wheelers are sought after in many sub-Saharan African cities. The vehicles often charge less than cars for a ride.  In Cotonou, Benin’s capital, there are more than 250,000 motorcycle taxi drivers, known as zemidjan. However, because of the difficulties these taxi drivers have in maintaining their gasoline-powered motorcycles, many are now switching to electric two-wheelers. M auto is based in Togo and Benin. The company wants to revolutionize the urban transport sector with its electric vehicles. Especially in a context where Africa is grappling with the effects of the climate crisis, even though the continent is not one of the main polluters. Beyond the environmental aspect, the startup is taking on the challenge of reducing poverty, by implementing a slightly more flexible sales strategy. The idea is to allow drivers to make more savings in the maintenance and use of its electric vehicles. Today M auto prides itself of owning the largest fleet of electric motorcycles of the continent. The company aims to become the largest electric vehicle platform in Africa.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

