Clashes Erupted in Tunisia for a Fourth Consecutive Evening over the Weekend

More than 600 people have been arrested and troops have been deployed after a third consecutive night of riots in several Tunisian cities, officials said. The unrest on Monday came after Tunisia imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem a rise in coronavirus infections last week Thursday — the same day that marked the 10th anniversary of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s fall from power. In Ettadhamen, a neighbourhood close to the capital Tunis, the youth hurled rocks at riot police, who responded with teargas. Dozens in the capital and other cities have been arrested during the nationwide violent demonstrations which has seen shops and cars smashed and looted. Interior ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said earlier Sunday that dozens of young people, mostly aged between 14 and 17, had been arrested after they took to the streets during previous evenings, to loot and vandalise shopfronts and cars. Videos circulating on social media showed young people burning tyres, insulting the police and looting shops. Tunisia had been under a night-time curfew even before the recent lockdown, a four-day measure meant to expire on Sunday at midnight. Despite the revolution a decade ago, many Tunisians are increasingly angered by poor public services and the political class, with high consumer prices, shrinking GDP and about a third of young people unemployed.

SOURCE: TRT WORLD

