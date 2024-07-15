Clash Between Congolese Soldiers and Militiamen Kills Dozens

On Sunday, a series of clashes between Congolese soldiers and Mobondo militiamen in Kinsele, a village in western Democratic Republic of Congo, resulted in the death of dozens of people. According to David Bisaka, a lawmaker from the province, the death toll includes 42 Mobondo militiamen, nine soldiers, and one civilian woman. The Mobondo, part of the Yaka community, have been in conflict with the Teke people, who claim ownership of villages along the Congo River for a long time. This clash is the latest in a long line of conflicts in the region, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people since 2022. Reports on the incident’s circumstances remain unconfirmed. Some accuse Mobondo of attacking the DRC army, while others say DRC troops responded to Mobondo incursions.



SOURCE: LE MONDE