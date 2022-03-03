Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday said claims that the judiciary was captured were unfounded.

The minister also said President Cyril Ramaphosa merely consulted the judicial service commission, which held interviews for the next chief justice.

Lamola was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the peace and security cluster.

The minister said for the first time in the country’s history, the president had been open about the process to elect the next chief justice for the sake of transparency.

He said the assertion that the judiciary was captured was nothing but a conspiracy.

