Civil Unrest in Africa Unpacked

A quarter of all countries experienced a dramatic surge in civil unrest last year in a worrying trend that is likely to continue into 2020, researchers have found. Verisk Maplecroft, a leading risk analysis and strategic forecasting company, said in a report published on Thursday that 47 countries experienced a significant rise in the number of protests over the course of the past year. Sam Haynes, head of risk analytics at Verisk Maplecroft and a co-author of the report, identified the 10 countries most at risk of unrest as Venezuela, Iran, Libya, Guinea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chile, Palestine and Ethiopia, “in that order”.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
This Man’s Dream is To See a Generation of Kenyans Free of HIV/AIDS
The Locusts are Heading to Rwanda
LVMH Buys Botswana’s Largest Gem
The Guidebook for Moroccan Handicraft Exporters Launched
Can South Africa’s Treasury Afford Another Bailout?
Zambia’s Funding Drive for SMEs