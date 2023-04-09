City’s Haaland On The Same Level As Messi, Ronaldo – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said striker Erling Haaland is of the same calibre as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Norwegian international scored twice in Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League victory at Southampton.
Haaland scored on a header and remarkable bicycle kick, taking his tally to 44 goals in all competitions this season, with 30 of those coming in the Premier League.
His total is now tied for the most ever by a Premier League player in all competitions in a single campaign, equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 and Mohamed Salah in 2017-18.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“We have lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he is on that level,” Guardiola told the BBC on Saturday.
Guardiola was in awe of Haaland’s execution of his second goal, which he acrobatically volleyed home off a cross from Jack Grealish.
“It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass,” Guardiola said. “You can’t imagine at his height he has this ability. Exceptional goal.”
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The 22-year-old, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund, is now four short of the record of 34 goals in a Premier League season set by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.
City are second in the league with 67 points after 29 games, five behind leaders Arsenal.
More Stories
Blues Coach McDonald Lauds Barrett Display After ‘Harsh’ Criticism
No Audience For Lyle As He Takes Final Bow On Golf’s Greatest Stage
Three Arrested Over Homophobic Chants At Wolves v Chelsea
Tsitsipas Raring To Go On Clay With Eyes On Third Monte Carlo Crown
Lampard Says Big Task Ahead But Anything Can Happen At Real
McIlroy’s Career Grand Slam Bid Officially Ends With Missed Cut
Man United Climb Back Into Third With Win Over Everton
Leicester Slump To Defeat By Bournemouth After Maddison Error
Lampard Makes A Losing Return As Wolves Beat Chelsea
Kane Keeps Spurs Top-Four Hopes Ticking With Winner Against Brighton
Walker Cannot Play As Inverted Full Back In City’s System – Guardiola
Arteta preparing Arsenal players for Anfield ‘jungle’