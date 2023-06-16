City Of Tshwane Engaging With Eskom Over Arrears Debt

The City of Tshwane says its engaging with Eskom over its massive arrears debt.

It currently owes the embattled utility almost R2-billion.

Mayor Cilliers Brink admits that the city has cashflow problems.

National Treasury has deployed resources to the city and has had direct input in the budget adopted for the current financial year.

A target has been set to do one-thousand credit control disconnections per week in order to ensure users pay-up.

