City Of Joburg ‘In Negotiations’ To Take Over Soweto Power Supply

2 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Johannesburg is in negotiations to take over the supply of electricity to Soweto and other Johannesburg areas from Eskom in a move expected to bring relief for Soweto residents.

They’ve been experiencing constant power cuts as the power utility tries to compel them to pay their bills.

Soweto residents owe Eskom around R7,5-billion in unpaid electricity debt.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane said, “we’re in negotiations with Eskom to take over areas of Soweto, Sandton, Orange Farm, Diesploot, Finetown. Discussions started last year by minister Gordhan, Eskom CEO and late mayor Makhubo and councillors.”

