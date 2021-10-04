City Of Joburg ‘In Negotiations’ To Take Over Soweto Power Supply

The City of Johannesburg is in negotiations to take over the supply of electricity to Soweto and other Johannesburg areas from Eskom in a move expected to bring relief for Soweto residents.
They’ve been experiencing constant power cuts as the power utility tries to compel them to pay their bills.
Soweto residents owe Eskom around R7,5-billion in unpaid electricity debt.
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane said, “we’re in negotiations with Eskom to take over areas of Soweto, Sandton, Orange Farm, Diesploot, Finetown. Discussions started last year by minister Gordhan, Eskom CEO and late mayor Makhubo and councillors.”
More Stories
I Was Aware Of Zuma’s Medical Parole – Lamola
Durban Chemical Plant Did Not Have Environmental Authorisation – Report
NICD Reports 809 New COVID-19 Cases
Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination
NICD Reports 1 306 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination Drive In Katlehong
SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages
Mpho Moerane Elected Johannesburg Mayor
NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi
Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban