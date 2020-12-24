City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire

Share with your network!

The City of Cape Town is blaming land invaders for last week’s fire that razed 1000 homes in Masiphumelele informal settlement.

Mayor Dan Plato made these comments after the release of a report of a preliminary investigation into the blaze.

However, a community leader, Slulami Mtirara, is doubtful that land invaders had anything to do with the blaze.

Some say illegal electricity connections are rife in the area and suggest this could have led to the inferno.

Human Settlements Mayco Member Malusi Booi says the City and national government will ensure this does not happen again.

“So that we don’t experience any forms of shacks in that area. We’ve got about 2 800 informal structures that have been surveyed in that area all of them before June will be turned into formal structures,” Booi said.

