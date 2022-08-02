City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

The City of Cape Town said that it was making huge strides in addressing the issue of affordable housing in the inner city.

Officials have in the past been criticised for allowing gentrification to take place in areas where the working class traditionally lived.

But the city is making plans to bring people closer to economic hubs that won’t require them to travel long distances.

The City of Cape Town said that it was embarking on massive housing initiatives targeted in areas such as Salt River and Woodstock.

The city has an alarming figure of 800 informal settlements and needs to address the housing crisis fast.

