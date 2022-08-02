iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

Twitter/@CoCT

14 seconds ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town said that it was making huge strides in addressing the issue of affordable housing in the inner city.

Officials have in the past been criticised for allowing gentrification to take place in areas where the working class traditionally lived.

But the city is making plans to bring people closer to economic hubs that won’t require them to travel long distances.

The City of Cape Town said that it was embarking on massive housing initiatives targeted in areas such as Salt River and Woodstock.

The city has an alarming figure of 800 informal settlements and needs to address the housing crisis fast.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

1 day ago
1 min read

Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial

4 days ago
1 min read

Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw

4 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

5 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August

5 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer