City Of Cape Town Plans To Act Against Cele

The City of Cape says it will take legal action against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

This, after he shut down a commercial being filmed on Camps Bay’s beach during a walk-about on Wednesday.

Cele was not happy to see the shoot, leading to a strong exchange between him and the City’s Safety and Security MMC JP Smith.

The city had already given approval.

According to Smith, the city wants courts to force the minister from interfering in its affairs.

“Our industries have already had national government’s boot on its neck,” says Smith.

“We are operating responsibly within the confines of the regulations, we are trying to get these open and working as best as we can,” he added.

