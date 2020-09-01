City Of Cape Town Makes Move To Become ‘Smoke Free City’

Share with your network!

The City of Cape Town is participating in a global health campaign to become a ‘smoke free city’.

The ‘Bloomberg Partnership for Healthy Cities’ is a global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease, which are often caused by smoking.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien explains that “the City of Cape Town will aim for as many of its buildings as possible to be compliant with the new workplace smoking policy.”

The current smoking legislation states that smoking in public areas is prohibited, but it still allows food and entertainment businesses the right to designating smoking areas, as long as it does not exceed more than a quarter of the establishment’s floor space.

The City of Cape Town aims to change this to 100% prohibition of smoking in public spaces.

