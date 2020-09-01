City Of Cape Town Makes Move To Become ‘Smoke Free City’

The City of Cape Town is participating in a global health campaign to become a ‘smoke free city’.
The ‘Bloomberg Partnership for Healthy Cities’ is a global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease, which are often caused by smoking.
Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien explains that “the City of Cape Town will aim for as many of its buildings as possible to be compliant with the new workplace smoking policy.”
The current smoking legislation states that smoking in public areas is prohibited, but it still allows food and entertainment businesses the right to designating smoking areas, as long as it does not exceed more than a quarter of the establishment’s floor space.
The City of Cape Town aims to change this to 100% prohibition of smoking in public spaces.
More Stories
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19
86 MW Droogfontein 2 Solar Park Begins Full Operation
FNB Reduces Carbon Footprint In Its Branches By Nearly 50%
Eskom To Continue With Stage 2 Loadshedding On Wednesday
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding For Tuesday
David Mabuza Calls For Pursuit Of A Better Nation, End To Farm Murders
SA Records More Deaths As Recovery Rate Remains Steady
ANC Takes The Hard Line On Corruption
Cape Town Dams Top Up
Change In Fuel Prices Announced
Nathaniel Julies’ Family Demand Justice
Eskom Announces Level 2 Loadshedding