Mar 17, 2020

City Of Cape Town Closes Public Facilities In Bid To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Mar 17, 2020
The City of Cape Town has taken the decision to close a number of its public facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Swimming pools, camping sites, community halls, civic centres, stadiums and sports fields were included.

The public spaces will be closed from Wednesday until the end of April.

The situation will then be reassessed.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato: “For the time being we have postponed all meetings until further notice. We are of the opinion that as a city we cannot underestimate the severity of the virus. As a responsible city, we want to contain the virus as far as possible.”

EWN

