City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

Officers inspect Metrorail train. Picture: EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town has kickstarted processes aiming to make train transport in the metro safer.

Officials have met with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in a bid to make this happen.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that they wanted the Rail Enforcement Unit to be reinstated.

“The city is very keen to revive the rail enforcement unit which operated very successfully in Cape Town between October 2018 and July 2020. It was the partnership between all three spheres of government co-funded and really had a positive impact on the safety of trains and the protection of train infrastructure and cables.”

