Circular Economy Hackathon Crowns Winners

The Circular Economy Hackathon, held from December 1st to December 3rd, 2023, at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, has come to a thrilling conclusion. The event organized by Imvelisi working together with UNICEF, UNDP and Accenture, took place on the backdrop of COP28 currently underway in Dubai.

Circular Economy Hackathon 2023 (#CEHack2023) brought together some of the brightest minds in the field to ideate and develop innovative solutions to promote a sustainable and circular economy. Over three intense days, participants showcased their creativity, ingenuity, and dedication towards creating a better future for our planet.

With teams from various backgrounds, including technology, engineering, design, and environmental sciences, the Circular Economy Hackathon fostered collaboration and cross-pollination of ideas. It consisted of both virtual and in-person participants from all provinces of South Africa. It was premised on the fact that collective action is required to build circular futures.

The event featured a series of workshops, mentorship sessions, and brainstorming activities, allowing participants to harness their skills and expertise. Guided by industry experts, teams worked tirelessly to develop groundbreaking solutions that address the challenges of waste management, resource conservation, and sustainable production practices.

After meticulous deliberation, the panel of esteemed judges reached a unanimous decision on the winners of the Circular Economy Hackathon 2023. The winning team, named Mind Hack Zombies, impressed the judges with their innovative solution that revolutionizes the recycling industry. This team consists of Mfundo Owami Ndaba (14) and Tinotenda Afunani (13) respectively.

Mind Hack Zombies’ solution combines cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly interface, making recycling accessible and engaging for individuals and businesses alike. Their solution streamlines the waste collection process, incentivizes recycling behaviors, and provides real-time data for waste management organizations to optimize their operations.

“We are thrilled to announce Mind Hack Zombies as the winners of the Circular Economy Hackathon,” said Lucky Litelu, the event’s spokesperson. “Their solution has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach waste management and create a more sustainable future. We congratulate them on their outstanding achievement.”

The winners will receive a cash prize of R30 000, as well as the opportunity to further develop their solution with the support of industry experts and potential investors.

The Circular Economy Hackathon 2023 not only showcased the immense talent and passion of South Africa’s young people, but also highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing our planet’s pressing environmental issues.

Imvelisi would like to extend its gratitude to all participants, mentors, judges, and sponsors who made this event a resounding success. The hackathon has paved the way for future collaborations and initiatives aimed at fostering a circular economy and creating a sustainable future for all.