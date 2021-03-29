iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Charismatic churches are calling on the government to recognise the importance of connection at Easter.

Many churches want worshippers to spend this religious holiday in church and not at home via online streaming.

The presiding Bishop of Grace Bible Church, Mosa Sono, says many people are lacking spiritually and are depressed.

“The number of people who are struggling with depression, family breakdown, a lack of being serviced spiritually is high.” 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

7 hours ago
1 min read

Police Searching For Father Who Allegedly Poisoned Daughter

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 965 New Cases

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls Urgent Meeting Following Mozambique Attacks

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 387 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Vandalism Costs State Over R32 Million – Nzimande

2 days ago
1 min read

NAC Denies COVID-19 Relief Funds Have Gone Missing

2 days ago
1 min read

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma

3 days ago
1 min read

Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry

3 days ago
1 min read

Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

African Continental Free Trade Area: Free Trade Bloc Can Be a Game Changer for African People and Business

6 mins ago
2 min read

Tintswalo Celebrates a Year of Virtual Safaris

13 mins ago
3 min read

Cash-Strapped South Africans Desperate for Debt Relief

19 mins ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

7 hours ago