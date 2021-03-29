Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter

Charismatic churches are calling on the government to recognise the importance of connection at Easter.
Many churches want worshippers to spend this religious holiday in church and not at home via online streaming.
The presiding Bishop of Grace Bible Church, Mosa Sono, says many people are lacking spiritually and are depressed.
“The number of people who are struggling with depression, family breakdown, a lack of being serviced spiritually is high.”
More Stories
ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision
Police Searching For Father Who Allegedly Poisoned Daughter
SA Reports 965 New Cases
Ramaphosa Calls Urgent Meeting Following Mozambique Attacks
SA Records 1 387 New Cases
Vandalism Costs State Over R32 Million – Nzimande
NAC Denies COVID-19 Relief Funds Have Gone Missing
Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS
SA Reports 1 516 New Cases
I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma
Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry
Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business