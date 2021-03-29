Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter

Share with your network!

Charismatic churches are calling on the government to recognise the importance of connection at Easter.

Many churches want worshippers to spend this religious holiday in church and not at home via online streaming.

The presiding Bishop of Grace Bible Church, Mosa Sono, says many people are lacking spiritually and are depressed.

“The number of people who are struggling with depression, family breakdown, a lack of being serviced spiritually is high.”

