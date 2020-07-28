Church Shooting – Pieter Van Der Westhuizen’s Lawyer Speaks Out

Share with your network!

Two robbers were killed, and their accomplices injured when they stormed into church service in Wierdapark, Centurion on Sunday morning.

A congregation member, Pieter van der Westhuizen, brother of the rugby hero Joost, fired back with accuracy.

None of the congregants were seriously injured.

Van der Westhuizen’s lawyer, Ulrich Roux said that they’re cooperating with the police investigating the incident.

‘Of course, a very traumatic thing that happened and fortunately no innocent people were hurt. There is a police investigation ongoing so I can not divulge too much about it.’ Roux said.

Van der Westhuizen, a former policeman, apparently drew his own licensed weapon when he saw the assailant’s weapon against the pastor’s head.

