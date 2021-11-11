China Ditches Coal Projects in Zimbabwe

Plans by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, to restore Zimbabwe as one of the fastest developing economies in Africa, have been hit hard by China’s announcement that it will stop funding coal mining projects outside its borders – a precautionary measure to limit carbon emissions, as the world grapples with the crisis of climate change and global warming. Delivering his key message to world leaders at COP26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “The six years since the Paris Climate Agreement have been the hottest years on record. Our addiction to fossil fuel is pushing humanity to the brink.” Ahead of the climate change summit, China had already announced its plans to stop financing fossil fuel projects in order to reduce carbon emissions. However, for countries like Zimbabwe, such a decision has put a damper on plans for improving its electricity supply.
SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
