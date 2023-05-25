Chimamanda Calls Out the US for ‘Two-facedness’ when it Comes to Africa

The United States recently announced plans to uphold visa restrictions to certain individuals that undermined the democratic processes of the recently conducted Presidential elections in Nigeria. “These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process,” said Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Although Blinken stated that the US is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world, the latest move contradicts its initial gesture towards an election it already considered free and fair when it congratulated President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For an election largely characterised by massive rigging, intimidation and vote buying, calling it free and fair comes as a double-faced blunder America shouldn’t have made. Thus, globally acclaimed Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie criticised America for congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect in an open letter titled she titled Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
