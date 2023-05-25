iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chimamanda Calls Out the US for ‘Two-facedness’ when it Comes to Africa

1 hour ago 1 min read

The United States recently announced plans to uphold visa restrictions to certain individuals that undermined the democratic processes of the recently conducted Presidential elections in Nigeria. “These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process,” said Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Although Blinken stated that the US is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world, the latest move contradicts its initial gesture towards an election it already considered free and fair when it congratulated President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For an election largely characterised by massive rigging, intimidation and vote buying, calling it free and fair comes as a double-faced blunder America shouldn’t have made. Thus, globally acclaimed Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie criticised America for congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect in an open letter titled she titled Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa Day this Year Marks 60 Years since the Founding of the Organisation of African Unity

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Retailers Head to the Streets

1 hour ago
1 min read

12 Countries are Following Ethiopia’s ‘Oxygen Roadmap’ to Ensure a Steady Supply

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa and Hand-me Downs

1 hour ago
1 min read

Children Poisoned by Teargas during Drill

1 hour ago
1 min read

Supporting Dynamic African Entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
1 min read

Herd of Elephants Terrorise Cameroonian Village

2 hours ago
1 min read

Top Ten Highest-ranking Ports in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Connecting Technology Suppliers with African Companies

2 hours ago
1 min read

Is this the Answer to Persistent Fuel Shortages in Africa’s Biggest Oil Producer?

1 day ago
1 min read

Global Trade in Chocolate Leads to Widespread Deforestation in Ivory Coast and Ghana

1 day ago
1 min read

Many of the West’s Gas-guzzling Cars are Starting Second Lives in West Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

5 min read

‘Queen Of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Tina Turner Dies At 83

31 mins ago
1 min read

Economists Predict Moderate Interest Rate Hike After Consumer Inflation Drop

34 mins ago
3 min read

Africa Investment Forum Showcases $1.475 Billion In Green And Renewable Energy Deals

39 mins ago
5 min read

Research Survey Findings Show That SA Entrepreneurs Are Good At Grabbing Opportunities

41 mins ago

Share