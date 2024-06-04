Chile Announces Support for South Africa’s ICJ Case Against Israel

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric has revealed his country will join forces with South Africa in its lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. President Boric made this revelation on Saturday while addressing Chile’s National Congress in the port city of Valparaiso. In a speech that spanned over two hours, he stated he had directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare Chile’s arguments in support of the case. South Africa had filed the lawsuit late last year accusing Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention in its assault on Gaza. Israel has since denied the allegations and, in a statement, tagged it “false, outrageous, and morally repugnant.” Despite its denials, criticism of its conduct in the war continues to grow both home and abroad, and Chile’s intention is but a manifestation of growing discontent with the Middle Eastern country’s war conduct.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS