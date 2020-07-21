Child’s Body Found In Cape Town’s Blackriver: SAPS

Share with your network!

Police are investigating a death inquest after the body of a child was found in the Black River in the Athlone area.

An 8-year-old girl and a man disappeared in a canal at the Vygieskraal informal settlement following heavy rains about two weeks ago.

Police said that the body, found on Monday, had not yet been identified.

It is, however, believed to be that of 8-year-old Abieda Paulse, who fell into the canal while playing with friends.

Fellow resident Yusuf Kiriboto jumped into the water to try and save the girl but they both got swept away.

Residents have taken turns to search the murky waters of the canal.

Community leader Moegamat Salie Davids said that the child’s mother would identify the body.

