CHIETA Spearheads South Africa’s Transition To Green Hydrogen Economy

In a pivotal move towards advancing South Africa’s energy transformation, namely transitioning to a Green Hydrogen Economy, the reliance on disruptive technologies and collaboration across the value chain is essential.

With estimations indicating a potential 3.6% addition to South Africa’s GDP by 2050 and the creation of over 370,000 jobs, the transition to a hydrogen economy emerges as a top priority in the nation’s energy agenda. Leveraging South Africa’s deep capital markets and optimal conditions for renewable energy production, including vast land resources and prime wind and solar assets, serves as a cornerstone for driving green hydrogen initiatives forward.

Partnerships between public and private sectors for effective policy and regulatory interventions are deemed pivotal. As South Africa charts its course towards a green hydrogen future, collaboration with academia, TVET colleges, industry, government, and international partners becomes indispensable. The transition to a hydrogen economy necessitates bold aspirations and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

In 2024, CHIETA is set to pursue new collaborative partnerships in non-chemical related industries, offering opportunities for impactful programs. Exploring collaborations with the forestry and energy sectors, CHIETA aims to establish a groundbreaking, eco-friendly SMART Skills Centre, marking a significant milestone in advancing green initiatives.

“At CHIETA, we firmly believe that the Hydrogen Economy presents South Africa with opportunities to address existing economic challenges and act as a lever for social justice,” Yershen Pillay. “By creating jobs along the hydrogen economy value chain, we can foster economic growth while simultaneously tackling climate change challenges by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating new industries.”

The adoption of the hydrogen economy holds the promise of securing South Africa’s national energy supply, leveraging manufacturing benefits, and understanding safety requirements, all of which will have a direct positive impact on economic growth. Rapidly developing the skills required for the green hydrogen economy is deemed critical for South Africa’s economic development and sustainability