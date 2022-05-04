Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Slams Advocate Teffo’s Arrest

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the manner in which Advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested is an assault on both the court’s dignity and the judiciary.

Teffo was arrested in a Pretoria courtroom while representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Teffo is facing contempt of court charges after failing to appear in a separate case earlier this year.

He says he will be suing the police for the dramatic arrest.

Zondo says the arrest of anyone, let alone a lawyer, inside a court, is unacceptable.

He says the police could have waited for Teffo outside court.

