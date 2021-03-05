Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments

The Judicial Conduct Committee has ordered Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to publicly apologise for his pro-Israel comments.
In a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post last year, Mogoeng expressed his love and support for Israel.
Africa 4 Palestine laid a complaint about Mogoeng’s comments.
They argued Mogoeng’s remarks contravened the judicial ethical rules.
He’s also been ordered to retract his utterances.
The committee has even told the Chief Justice what to say in his apology and retraction.
Mogoeng has to apologise within 10 days.
