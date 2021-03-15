Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling

Share with your network!

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng intends to appeal the Judicial Conduct Committee ruling that he apologise for his pro-Israel comments.

During a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post last year, he cited Biblical references to justify his comments.

Africa 4 Palestine, SA Boycott Disinvestments and Sanctions Coalition and Women’s CulturalGroup, laid complaints about Mogoeng’s comments.

They argued Mogoeng’s remarks contravened the judicial ethical rules.

A statement released by the Judicial Conduct Committee says a date for the appeal is yet to be set, and will be heard by at least three of its members.

