iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Gift of Chess, a U.S. aid group, has set up a workshop in Ghana producing chess pieces for women’s empowerment and youth development. The group is using chess to create jobs and strengthen communities through the game. 

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago
1 min read

What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

1 hour ago
1 min read

South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing

1 hour ago
1 min read

Violence in Sudan Spreads

1 hour ago
1 min read

One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

1 hour ago
1 min read

NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag

1 hour ago
1 min read

British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago

Share