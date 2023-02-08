iAfrica

CHEP Recognized As Leader In The Circular Economy By Leading Sustainability Research And Ranking Index Firm

Brambles, a global leader in supply chain solutions operating locally through the CHEP brand, has been recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable companies for the third consecutive year. The company climbed to third place on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list for 2023, which was announced at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Launched in 2005, the annual ranking by Corporate Knights assesses and compares 6,720 of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, based on the social and environmental impact of their operations, revenues and investments.

Brambles’ performance in 2023, which improved from tenth to third position in the overall global ranking reflects the positive impact of its circular business model on global supply chains. In South Africa, this circular model has come to life through CHEP’s collaborative ‘share and reuse’ approach which aims to move more, with less, thus creating working solutions to the prevalent waste problem in the world.

Graham Chipchase, Brambles Chief Executive Officer, said: “The release of our 2025 Sustainability Strategy signalled our intention to build on our sustainable circular model to pursue a regenerative vision.”

“Our intent as a nature-positive company is driven largely by our efforts to create smarter and more sustainable supply chains. Being named the world’s third most sustainable company bears testament to our commitment to providing scalable solutions for a resource constrained world”, added Marietjie Brown, Sustainability and Government Affairs Lead for CHEP India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights CEO, said: “As a leader in carbon productivity and board diversity, and with 100% sustainable investments and revenue shaping its business, Brambles is demonstrating how companies can reap financial rewards while making socially and environmentally responsible business decisions. As the transition to a sustainable economy ramps up, Global 100 companies like Brambles are in the lead and positioned for continued success in the future.”

In December, Brambles also reconfirmed its continued support of the UN Global Compact, integrating these principles into its business strategy, culture and daily operations.

